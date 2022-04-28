ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lawyers ask Gov. Lee to place moratorium on executions

By Ethan Illers
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfUbd_0fNIc7MF00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawyers with the Federal Public Defender’s Office are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to place a moratorium on executions in the state of Tennessee while also appointing an independent commission to study Tennessee’s execution protocol.

Attorney Keeley J. Henry represents inmate Oscar Smith, who was scheduled to be executed last Thursday but was granted a reprieve by Governor Lee an hour before the scheduled lethal injection. The governor granted the reprieve due to “an oversight in preparation for lethal injection.”

Governor to give details on canceled execution next week

In a letter to the governor, Henry and attorney Amy D. Harwell wrote the following:

“We are grateful to you for stopping last week’s execution of Oscar Smith. Now, in light of ongoing irregularities with Tennessee’s execution protocol, we ask that you go further. We ask that you impose an immediate moratorium on all Tennessee executions and appoint an independent commission to review the entire Tennessee execution protocol. Such action would not only be courageous but would also be the right thing to do for the residents of this state who deserve to know that the most solemn act of government is approached with the utmost care and professionalism. It would be the right thing for the condemned and their families. It would be the right thing for victims’ family members.”

The attorneys also claim the Department of Correction cannot be trusted to carry out an execution without first conducting an independent investigation of Tennessee’s execution protocol. The governor nor TDOC have explained what exactly the oversight was that led to Smith being granted reprieve.

The letter goes on to say TDOC has experienced problems every time they used or attempted to use the three-drug protocol for lethal injection. According to the letter, records show the execution team did not prepare a set of backup syringes when Billy Irick was executed. Media reports have said Irick was still conscious when the paralytic drug was injected and pulled down the chemical veil.

In Don Johnson’s execution, the letter says records show some drugs used for the execution were left out of refrigeration in contravention of the compounding instructions from pharmacies. Similar to Irick, reports say Johnson was still conscious when the paralytic drug took over.

The letter calls Tennessee an “outlier” when using the midazolam-based lethal injection protocol, which the letter labels as “risky.” States like Ohio and Arizona have moved away from the protocol after “several very public examples of its failure to anesthetize the condemned.”

Since then, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he would not authorize the use of the cocktail under his administration. Arizona also agreed to a consent order forbidding the use of the midazolam in its protocol after Joseph Wood writhed in pain for 90 minutes.

The lawyers say in the letter that the next two drugs in the protocol pose a high risk for torture that they are even forbidden to use during an animal euthanasia in Tennessee and every other state.

“What we do know is that many serious and important questions about how TDOC staff and the contract pharmacy produce, store, prepare, ship, and handle these high-risk sterile injectables remain unanswered,” the attorneys wrote. “With secrecy comes lack of accountability. With secrecy comes sloppiness. And with secrecy comes a high risk of mistakes.”

Lead investigator in 1989 TN murder speaks on killer’s execution

The Federal Public Defender’s Office represents two of the remaining four men with execution dates scheduled for this year. The two men are Byron Black and Donald Middlebrooks, and the office also represents more than half of the men currently on Tennessee’s death row.

The letter says Henry has litigated issued surrounding execution protocols since 1999. She said TDOC has changed its protocol every time a new complaint has been filed.

“Our concerns are not speculative. We have spent years educating ourselves on the process of lethal injection and our concerns about the three-drug protocol are grounded in science,” the attorneys wrote.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

The full letter can be found below.

Captial_Case_Letter Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Melissa Lucio’s family reacts to stay of execution ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Wkrn
AL.com

An innocent man is on death row. Alabama officials seem OK with that.

This is an opinion column. I’m a competitive person. I hate getting beaten to a story. So I took little pleasure three years ago when the Washington Post’s Radley Balko unearthed a remarkable one right in my backyard — a death penalty case in which the defendant, a man named Toforest Johnson, couldn’t have committed the crime.
ALABAMA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy