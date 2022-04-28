ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Geisinger offering free screenings during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABuIF_0fNIc0BA00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dermatologists at Geisinger Bellefonte will be offering free skin cancer screenings for Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May.

Those who find a mole on their body or have questionable skin spots can register for a free screening beginning on May 24. Slots for the screenings will be filled by the hour until full.

The screening events are being organized at Geisinger facilities across Pennsylvania in an effort to detect early signs of skin cancer. While skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, it’s also the most treatable when detected early.

Fall nurse recruits at CHS eligible for 100% loan forgiveness

Skin cancer occurs when damaged cells begin to multiply rapidly. Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer that begins in cells that form moles.

Moles can be a sign of cancer if they include the following:

  • Sides that don’t match each other
  • Uneven borders
  • Tan, brown or black in color
  • Changes in size, shape or color

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To register for a free screening, visit geisinger.org/skincare .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Bellefonte, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Fort Worth

Young woman, previously told there is nothing to worry about given her age and ethnicity, almost loses finger after living with rare skin cancer for years, urges everyone to check up frequently

Regular check-ups are proven to be very important in finding potential health issues before they become a problem, but that doesn’t always mean doctors will be able to determine potentially dangerous diseases and prevent their further development. Such was the case with a young woman who almost lost a finger after doctors discovered that she has been living with a rare, but very serious skin cancer for years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Color Changes#Melanoma#Skincare#Chs#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Reducing your risk of esophageal cancer

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this good time to learn what you can do to reduce your risk of developing esophageal cancer. Approximately 20,640 new cases of esophageal cancer―16,510 in men and 4,130 in women―will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and 16,410 people―13,250 men and 3,160 women―will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
psychologytoday.com

Low-Dose Naltrexone Offers New Hope for Pain Sufferers

Persistent pain can have an adverse impact on mood, relationships, job performance, and overall quality of life. New ways of treating pain are needed that can be worthy alternatives to prolonged opiate use. In low doses, a drug called naltroxene, which is commonly used to treat addictions, may be a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Dry Macular Degeneration to Know

Dry macular degeneration is a common eye disorder in people over 50 years old. When the macula, the part of the eye responsible for clear vision, starts to thin, it can cause blurred or reduced vision. Dry macular degeneration may develop in one or both eyes. It can affect a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about mucinous ovarian cancer

Mucinous ovarian cancer is a rare subtype of epithelial ovarian cancer. Surgery is the best way to treat this type of cancer as it does not respond well to chemotherapy. (ACS), mucinous ovarian cancer accounts for about 6% of ovarian carcinomas, the term doctors use for cancerous epithelial tumors. Doctors...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New targets uncovered for treating hypertension-related fibrosis

Elevated blood pressure can cause a condition known as perivascular fibrosis, where the outside wall of a blood vessel thickens due to connective tissue build-up. Although recent data has suggested that the thickening is due to the activation of T-cells, the defenders of our immune system, the underlying mechanisms are not well known. To further investigate how fibrosis develops, researchers at the Brigham profiled the peripheral blood mononuclear immune cells from patients with high blood pressure. In doing so, they discovered two relevant mediators of fibrosis and potential therapeutic targets: a transcription factor, KLF10, and a cytokine, IL-9. When researchers injected mice with IL-9 neutralizing antibodies, they observed a reversal of the fibrosis and prevention of organ dysfunction, building a stronger case for targeting this pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy