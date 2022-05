ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were expected to go after help for their pass rush in the NFL draft. But this is crazy. General manager Brad Holmes has added another edge rusher for the third straight day, this time selecting Jackson State’s James Houston in the sixth round (217 overall). Detroit also selected Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson second overall and Kentucky’s Josh Paschal in the third round, representing the biggest investment in the pass rush in team history.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO