ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

By KEVIN FREKING and MATTHEW DALY
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecYhw_0fNIZpd900
Congress Gas Prices Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, listens to a reporter during a press conference about gas prices, Thursday, April 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices, Democratic leaders announced an effort Thursday to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging.

In doing so, they downplayed the possibility of other options such as a federal gas tax holiday or offering oil companies more government incentives to increase production. Instead, they said the FTC needs more tools, including stiffer fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging.

With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats again signaled their intention going into November's midterm elections to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Democrats accused oil executives of "ripping off the American people" at a contentious hearing this month.

“There’s no excuse for big oil companies to profiteer, to price gouge or exploit families,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday

“Congress must do more to beef up the FTC’s ability to crack down on potential gas price manipulation and price gouging,” added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. When the Democratic bills reach the House and Senate floor, “Republicans will face a dilemma: Which side are they on?” Schumer said. "On the consumer and lowering gas prices? Or on the side of the big oil?”

The average price of a gallon of gas was $4.14 Thursday, according to the AAA auto club, and is markedly higher than that in California and other western states.

President Joe Biden, aware of the political stakes, has vowed to do all he can to ease " pain at the pump for American families, " including ordering release of record amounts of oil from the nation's strategic reserve.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said Congress strengthened the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority to investigate and punish energy market manipulation some two decades ago. That was following the Western energy crisis of 2000 to 2001 when Enron and affiliates were found liable for engaging in various market manipulation schemes.

She said the FTC needs a dedicated team of experts monitoring transportation fuels and looking out for any suspicious pricing behavior, and it needs authority to enact fines and penalties that would lead to corrective action.

“We need to make sure that there is a policeman on the beat," Cantwell said. "It doesn’t seem right that we should have more transparency on a product like wheat or corn than we would on oil.''

A draft description of the legislation says it would double the maximum penalty for manipulating wholesale oil markets to up to $2 million a day for each violation.

The unit described by Cantwell would be charged with identifying any manipulation or use of market power or other unfair method of competition to distort markets. Once it identifies such behavior, it could then advise the full commission to go after the perpetrators and impose penalties.

Oil executives, testifying before Congress earlier this month, said oil is a global market and that oil companies don’t dictate prices.

“We do not control the market price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel, and we have no tolerance for price gouging,” said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.

Industry groups dismissed use of the FTC to investigate price manipulation as a political stunt. “Using the power of the FTC to undertake political investigations of American energy companies will not lower gas prices by a penny,″ said Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, a trade association representing independent oil and natural gas companies.

“At a time of historic inflation and economic contraction, Americans deserve real policies that boost domestic oil and gas production,'' she said.

Republicans were equally dismissive of the Democratic proposal Thursday.

“My Democratic colleagues are doubling down on their blatant blame-shifting for political cover,'' said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state. “The American people know this isn’t price gouging or Putin’s price hike. It’s a Biden price hike since the day he took office.”

Gas prices rose late last year amid supply chain problems and increased demand as the economy recovered following the COVID-19 pandemic, but prices have spiked since Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The answer to higher gas prices is to increase production here in the U.S., Republicans said.

“America is the world’s leading producer of oil and gas, and we should act like it. We can produce significantly more energy than we do today and unleash the vast resources under our feet,″ Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., told Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

But Democrats said oil companies have made a choice to pad profits rather than increase production. Six companies at the April 6 House hearing, including Chevron and ExxonMobil, recorded $77 billion in profits last year.

“Here's the bottom line: They're not using the money for domestic energy production," Schumer said. “They're using it for stock buybacks. They're using it to make their shares go up. We wouldn't be here if the oil companies were using it to make the American consumer's price cheaper."

Some states have suspended their gas tax to give consumers relief at the pump. Many Democrats in Congress have also called for Congress to suspend the 18.4 cent per gallon federal gas tax. But Pelosi said there was no guarantee the savings would be passed on to drivers.

"It's good PR,'' she said of the tax suspension, but it “may or may not even have a benefit."

Some Democrats have introduced bills in the House and Senate to impose a windfall tax on oil profits, but the idea has generated little momentum on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Price Gouge#Ap#Democratic#American#House#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there on Sunday. Pelosi, a California Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice...
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy