ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it’s ‘secret to eternal youth’

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BV6i_0fNIZ7Jm00

Is pee the fountain of youth?

A 34-year-old vegan in England swears the byproduct of “relieving” himself relieves more than just his bladder.

Harry Matadeen has claimed he drinks his own urine daily, saying that the stomach-churning practice has “cured” him of his depression and made him look 10 years younger.

Matadeen said he used to suffer from depression and severe social anxiety, which he claimed was cured almost immediately after beginning urine therapy during the summer of 2016 in an “open-minded” and “desperate” attempt “to heal.”

“It was beyond my wildest imaginations how powerful it was when I drank it,” he told Jam Press.

“From the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression. I felt a new sense of peace, calm and determination,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, I can make it for free and always keep myself in this happy state.’ ”

Matadeen reportedly guzzles 200 milliliters (about 6.7 fluid ounces) of his own liquid waste every day. His daily drink often consists of month-old urine topped off with a splash of fresh pee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2d8I_0fNIZ7Jm00
Matadeen swears that drinking 200 milliliters of his own urine curbed his depression and social anxiety.
Jam Press/Harry Matadeen

The holistic health nut swears pee is “super clean” and has even self-published several books on urine therapy, including “Aged Urine- Discovery of the Century” and “Aged Urine: Re-Discovery of the Century.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrr9C_0fNIZ7Jm00 Man drinks seven pints of his own urine a day, claims he never gets ill

“Fresh urine is never as bad as you imagine – it is neutral-smelling and not a bad taste unless you are really toxic,” Matadeen insisted. “But the aged urine is always smelly and the taste is a refined and acquired one. I’ll just say it takes some getting used to!

“I actually like the smell and taste of my aged urine now, due to neuro-association of what benefits and joy it gives me after I take it into my system,” he added.

But he doesn’t just care about his insides, it seems: Matadeen said he also cups his piddle in his hands and massages it into his face as a moisturizer.

“Urine has made me look a lot younger. Drinking the aged urine has revitalized my face to its youthful years and when I rub it on my face, the difference is instant and obvious,” he claimed.

“My skin is young, soft and glowing. Aged urine is the best food for the skin that I have found to date. When you rub it on, it softens the skin and keeps it youthful and elastic. I don’t use any other skincare other than urine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsaUi_0fNIZ7Jm00
Urine therapy has not been scientifically proven to have any health benefits, with doctors warning against the holistic method.
Jam Press/Harry Matadeen

The bearded Brit called his process “the secret to eternal youth” and swore he often gets mistaken for someone in their 20s.

“Sometimes when I’m in the urinals and no one is watching I will cup my hand and splash the fresh urine I am excreting on my face and rub it in,” he shockingly added. “Urine therapy has changed my life.”

Not all of the effects of urine therapy have been positive, though. Matadeen said his family has “never approved” of his “disgusting” habit, which he alleged was one reason why his sister has ceased communicating with him.

But he does apparently have people close to him whom he can count on for support.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pV4oj_0fNIZ7Jm00 Ex-Versace model credits youthful looks to drinking his own urine

“I’ve chosen all of my friends now and all of them either do aged fresh urine therapy or approve of it,” he claimed. “If they didn’t I wouldn’t have them as friends – simple as that.”

Matadeen, perhaps unsurprisingly, isn’t the only person who swears by pee therapy. A 55-year-old former Versace model last year claimed it helped to maintain his chiseled looks, while a pro golfer recently said that the practice was part of his own disease-fighting health regimen. And in 2020 a German man livestreamed about his daily devotion to the, um, stream.

Meanwhile, Matadeen’s family members aren’t the only ones who disapprove of the urine-drinking habit.

“There are no known reported health benefits from either drinking or rubbing your own urine onto your body (or anyone else’s urine),” UK doctor Jeff Foster said. “Orally, it is much worse – it can actually speed up the dehydration process and potentially introduce bacteria.”

He further explained that urine is a “waste product” comprised of “about 90% water,” as well as “ammonia and salts, some bacteria and other waste products.

“Bottom line is if you would not eat or rub in your own feces, then don’t think applying the same principle with urine is any healthier,” he said.

“Waste products are waste for a reason.”

Comments / 1

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Urine Therapy#Eternal Youth#Bacteria#Jam Press
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy