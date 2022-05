The Detroit Lions went defense with both of their picks Friday night in Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, and their selections were met with mixed views by experts. In the second round with pick No. 46, they grabbed Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal, a 2021 all-SEC first-team selection after recording 52 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. Detroit bolstered its secondary with its third-round selection, adding Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, a first-year starter in 2021 who received all-Big Ten recognition after recording 57 tackles and five interceptions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO