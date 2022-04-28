ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

McCutchen rallies Brewers past Pirates 3-2 to complete sweep

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning rallied the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates. Musgrove looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run. He improved to 4-0.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run. First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ ground ball. The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base. Hayes was originally called out by home plate umpire Mark Wegner. However, video replay showed Hayes beat second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s relay throw and the call was overturned. The Pirates ended their four-game losing streak and snapped the Padres’ four-game winning streak.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years. Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and an RBI, finishing 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-game series. McKenzie (1-2) held the A’s to three hits, struck out seven and walked one as Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth. The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season. Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Idaho8.com

Kershaw becomes Dodgers’ franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old Los Angeles lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton. Kershaw received a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium and tipped his cap after getting the record. Don Drysdale is third on the Dodgers’ career strikeout list and Sandy Koufax is fourth. Both of those Hall of Famers began their careers when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Wild finish: Orioles rally to beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs when Robinson Chirinos dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Sawamura (0-1) scooped up the ball and threw it well over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Mateo to score easily. Held without a hit until the sixth inning and trailing 1-0 in the eighth, the Orioles rallied to end a five-game skid.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Kuhl’s strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin to last into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia also homered for the Reds, who lost their ninth in a row on the road. After Naquin’s homer, Kuhl (3-0) retired the next 12 batters he faced before the Reds loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the fifth. However, Kuhl got Garcia to ground into a double play and Jake Fraley to fly out to end the inning. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his sixth save. Art Warren (0-1) took the loss.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Anderson, Robert homer in rainy 4-0 ChiSox win over Angels

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. It ended the Angels’ six-game winning streak. Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games. Chicago’s Vince Velasquez held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. A downpour forced an hour-long rain delay in the sixth inning, with Mike Trout facing a 2-2 count. Liam Hendriks closed the game. José Suarez (0-2) took the loss for the Angels.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Chris Stratton
Idaho8.com

Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. Springer has hit six home runs this season, three against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1. Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single. Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino. Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

Bichette homers, Gausman fans 10 as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run home run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2. Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2-3 innings this season.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Trout HR, Lorenzen, Angels hold off Chisox; DH Ohtani exits

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Chicago White Sox 6-5 for their seventh win in eight games. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels’ designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin. Lorenzen took a 6-0 lead and a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times in a wild finish. Ryan Tepera, the Angels’ third pitcher of the inning, retired Gavin Sheets on a bases-loaded grounder for the final out. Chicago has lost 11 of 13.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#The Milwaukee Brewers
Idaho8.com

Dodgers beat Tigers 6-3; Cabrera hits 503rd homer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and overcame Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd career home run and his first this season. Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout. Cabrera got his 3,000th career hit last week and on Sunday tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits. Buehler scattered six hits and struck out five and walked one. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed eight hits and gave up six runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Batting average dips slightly, power way down across MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball batting average this April was a lousy .231, once again on pace to fall under the record low of .237 set in The Year of the Pitcher in 1968. After several years of surging home run totals, batters are slugging a measly .369 and averaging 4.03 runs per game, both lows for baseball since the strike-altered 1981 season. Ripple effects from labor strife are a suspect in this year’s offensive downturn. So, too, is the baseball, of course, along with caveats about cold weather and small samples. There’s one area of universal agreement, and it’s that pitching has become exceptionally good.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Hernandez 5 RBIs, Soto 3 hits, Gray excels, Nats top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5. Juan Soto also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals. Washington’s Lucius Fox got his first two hits in the majors after beginning his career 0 for 20. Nationals starter Josiah Gray allowed one hit in six innings, working around four walks while striking out three.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Bader, Arenado homer to lead Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. St. Louis won for the third time in five games and salvaged a split of the four-game series. Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep. The Cardinals trailed 5-3 before scoring four times in the seventh. Kodi Whitley (2-0) got the last out in the top of the seventh to pick up the win. Ryan Helsley pitched two innings for his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Marte, Ahmed homer in Arizona’s 2-0 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kelly pitched seven scoreless innings for the win and held the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts. Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff walk before retiring the side in the ninth to pick up his first save and preserve the shutout. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Wolves realize progress from 1st-round exit not a given

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves flourished in their first full season under coach Chris Finch. They led the NBA in scoring, improved on defense and revived their long-frustrated fan base while reaching the playoffs for the first time in four years. More progress is no guarantee in this league, though. Taking the next step in a tough Western Conference from this first-round defeat by Memphis will be a challenge. The Grizzlies won in six games to advance. The Timberwolves lost fourth-quarter leads of 10-plus points three times in the playoff series.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise’s worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. The Coyotes opened the season with 11 straight losses and finished with the NHL’s second-worst record with 57 points. They did have a few good stretches, including three straight wins to close the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
Idaho8.com

Locked in since January, path to Cup through East isn’t easy

The eight playoff teams in the Eastern Conference have been set since before the All-Star break. They jockeyed for position the past several months with Florida and Carolina emerging as division winners. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers are favored to come out of the East and win the Stanley Cup. But that’s not going to be an easy task with Washington up first and either Tampa Bay or Toronto up in the second round for the winner of the Capitals-Panthers series. The Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins for the right to go up against the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy