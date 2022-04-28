ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD: Woman throws urine on officer

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce6kC_0fNIYDdW00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A woman from Northeast El Paso is arrested on several charges, starting with a minor traffic wreck and ending up with her allegedly tossing urine at a police officer.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 25. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command were sent to the 9400 block of Dyer after a minor vehicle accident.

As officers arrived, they say they saw a woman, identified as Joshanae Iman Mcwhorter, yelling at another woman inside the store. As they began to talk with Mcwhorter, officers noticed she was drunk. Officers say Mcwhorter continued to yell and refused to cooperate with the officers.

Officers say they then tried to place Mcwhorter under arrest, but she resisted. She was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Northeast Regional Command.

EPPD officials add that while at the command, Mcwhorter then made threats to kill an officer.

Mcwhorter was then transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility, while at the facility, she urinated on an object and then threw her urine at a police officer.

Mcwhorter was left at the El Paso County Detention Facility under the below charges:

  • Charge 1: Obstruction or Retaliation, $3,000 bond
  • Charge 2: Harassment of a Public Servant, $5,000 bond
  • Charge 3: Resist Arrest Search or Transport, $500 bond
  • Charge 4: Public Intoxication, Class C Misdemeanor

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 8

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laine Hardy
KTSM

EPCSO arrests alleged stalker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged stalker wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested as he re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials, 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta was arrested on April 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Paso del […]
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Body found inside Upper Valley motel, EPPD investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an Upper Valley motel Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Best Western Sunland Park Inn, located just south of I-10 on Sunland Park, around noon when police were dispatched to reports of Criminal Mischief. According to a police spokesperson, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy