Police investigating student assault at Park Hill High

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible student assault at Park Hill High School on Thursday.

In a letter to families, Principal Brad Kincheloe said the school called law enforcement after a report of one student assaulting another student. It’s not clear at this time what specifically happened or what led up to the incident.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries, Kincheloe said.

Sheriff’s deputies are at the school talking to another student.

Law enforcement delayed dismissal at Park Hill High as a precaution due what they initially called a student medical emergency. Kincheloe said students were later dismissed as of 3:30 p.m.

“We appreciate law enforcement’s quick response, and we appreciate the patience of students, staff and families as we took precautions to make sure everyone was safe,” Kincheloe said.

FOX4 is working to gather more information and will update this story details are confirmed.

