ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2022 Kentucky Derby: Three horses outside the favorites to consider

By Joe Sullivan For FrontPageBets
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is money to be made in the Kentucky Derby every year. Figuring out the best path to that goal is the challenge. If only we could somehow convince ourselves that we’ve found the next Mind That Bird in this year’s field. Churchill Downs again hosts this year's Run for the...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
DERBY, IN
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pletcher
WTVQ

Recent stakes winner ‘Acting Out’ tops sale at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Will and Sarah Farish paid $600,000 for Acting Out, winner of the April 2 Carousel (L) at Oaklawn Park in her most recent start to remain unbeaten this year, to record the highest price of Keeneland’s April Horses of Racing Age Sale, held the evening after the conclusion of Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland. According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning. Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a horse on the Keeneland training track.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Derby#Kentucky Derby#Louisiana Derby#Epicenter#Japanese#The Uae Derby
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will have plenty of horses to follow, but one of the most exciting is Taiba. The three-year-old is looking to become the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third start. Taiba will enter Churchill Downs undefeated in his first two starts, but how will he fare in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field? The 148th Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 7. According to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Taiba is 6-1 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite, while other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
Autoweek.com

Mario Andretti Makes a Case for IndyCar to Bring Back the Triple Crown

While he’d love to see IndyCar hit a home run in trying to increase its at-track attendance and TV ratings, legendary driver Mario Andretti would settle for a triple instead. A Triple Crown, that is. In a wide-ranging conversation with Autoweek earlier this week, Andretti said he’d welcome the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Cut Line: Tiger plays a practice round; Phil plays the field

In this week’s edition Jon Rahm finds some much-needed form in Mexico, Tiger Woods keeps us guessing and Phil Mickelson remains undecided on his future with either the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. Made Cut. A reset. Since getting off to a decent start to 2022 with a runner-up...
NFL
Golf.com

Wayward drive, mud ball dooms Cameron Champ at Mexico Open

Cameron Champ had everything going for him. He was in the final group, one off the lead and had just birdied two straight holes. And then he hit his drive on the par-4 8th hole at the Mexico Open. His drive barely cleared the water on the dog-leg right at...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy