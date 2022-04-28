2022 Kentucky Derby: Three horses outside the favorites to consider

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will have plenty of horses to follow, but one of the most exciting is Taiba. The three-year-old is looking to become the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third start. Taiba will enter Churchill Downs undefeated in his first two starts, but how will he fare in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field? The 148th Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 7. According to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Taiba is 6-1 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite, while other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO