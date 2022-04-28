ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where in SoCal are outdoor watering restrictions required?

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

One-third of Southern Californians face restrictions that limit outdoor watering to just one day a week.

The unprecedented action taken this week by the Metropolitan Water District applies to millions of residents in dozens of cities and communities in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

These communities depend on water from Northern California, through the State Water Project, and have limited or no access to water from the Colorado River or local resources.

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

Because of California’s relentless drought, deliveries from the State Water Project were severely reduced over the last three years and many communities are now faced with a water shortage emergency.

If water supplies worsen, all outdoor watering could be banned in the affected communities as early as September, Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil warned.

So which areas are affected?

(Metropolitan Water District of Southern California)

All or part of the below cities and communities are dependent on water from the State Water Project and will be affected by the outdoor watering restrictions:

• Agoura Hills
• Arcadia
• Avocado Heights
• Azusa
• Baldwin Park
• Bassett
• Bradbury
• Calabasas
• Camarillo
• Canoga Park
• Chatsworth
• Chino
• Chino Hills
• City of Industry
• Claremont
• Covina
• Culver City
• Duarte
• El Monte
• Encino
• Fontana
• Granada Hills
• Hacienda Heights
• Irwindale
• La Puente
• La Verne
• Los Angeles
• Mission Hills
• Monrovia
• Montclair
• Moorpark
• Newbury Park
• North Hills
• North Hollywood
• North Whittier
• Northridge
• Oak Park
• Ontario
• Oxnard
• Pacific Palisades 		• Pacoima
• Panorama City
• Playa del Rey
• Playa Vista
• Point Mugu NAWC
• Port Hueneme
• Port Hueneme CBC Base
• Porter Ranch
• Rancho Cucamonga
• Reseda
• Rialto
• Rosemead
• San Gabriel
• Sherman Oaks
• Simi Valley
• Somis
• South El Monte
• South Pasadena
• Spy Glass Hill
• Studio City
• Sun Valley
• Sunland
• Sylmar
• Tarzana
• Temple City
• Thousand Oaks
• Tujunga
• Universal City
• Upland
• Valinda
• Valley Village
• Van Nuys
• Venice
• West Covina
• West Hills
• West Hollywood
• Westlake Village
• Whittier
• Winnetka
• Woodland Hills

The affected agencies include: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Calleguas Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District.

These agencies have to enforce the watering limits by June 1 or face financial penalties if they don’t, according to the Metropolitan Water District.

That means residents will have to wait to learn from their water agencies about specifics on which day of week watering will be allowed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

Flakiss Flakiss
3d ago

if all California citizen decide to do that you shoul respect them too... and stop bringing more people to california its not fair people paying more taxes and having restriction ... you need to stop bringing more people to california... special those that don't contributing nothing to California..

Reply
3
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
