North Wildwood, NJ

Fugitives from Delaware Arrested During Traffic Stop in North Wildwood, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
The North Wildwood Police Department says two fugitives from Delaware were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Officials say at around 9:00, a NWPD detective saw a work truck in the area of several construction sites throughout North...

