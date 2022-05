Today is the day. The long wait is finally over. People can now play Overwatch 2. Yes its true, the Overwach 2 beta has arrived, and people are incredibly excited to get their hands on the new changes. As always with new changes, there comes a brand new tier list. The Overwach 2 beta is ushering in a completely new look to the Overwatch players are familiar with. The game is now 5v5, and features new maps, a new game mode and a new character in Sojourn. It is all looking so amazing for the Overwatch fan base.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO