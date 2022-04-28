ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

U.S. FTC mulling telemarketing rule changes to make cancellation easier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJIjt_0fNIVM2u00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission indicated on Thursday that it was considering tightening some telemarketing rules, including one to make it easier for people to cancel services that they no longer want.

The rule changes, which cleared the commission unanimously, are called telemarketing rules but much of the discussion during the open meeting, which was livestreamed, appeared to be about robocallers peddling scams.

The FTC has enforced telemarketing rules for decades, and one proposed change would include business-to-business schemes under the rule. Currently, protections only exist for calls made by marketers to consumers.

“It’s clear that times have changed and the rise that we’ve seen in telemarketing fraud, targeting small business in particular, really invites us to be revisiting this exemption and looking into whether we should really be expanding the coverage,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said.

In an advance notice of proposed rule-making, the agency also said it wanted public comment on whether they should also tackle tech-support scams, where consumers are enticed to call the fraudulent company, and a rule that would require companies to allow consumers to easily cancel unwanted subscription plans.

Both the FTC and Federal Communications Commission have been battling robocalls, many of which originate outside the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemarketing Fraud
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
Reuters

Trump finally posts on Truth Social: "I'M BACK!"

(Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying “I’M BACK!”. Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy