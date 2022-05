Odessa College starting pitcher Tyler Wade, Midland High graduate, delivers a pitch against Midland College 04/02/2022 at Christensen Stadium. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Midland High grad and Odessa College sophomore Tyler Wade has been named as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for April 17-23.

Wade threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 16-0 victory against Clarendon College. He struck out seven and did not allow a walk.