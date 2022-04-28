ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, IL

Garden and Flower Expo set in Hardin

 3 days ago

HARDIN — A Flower and Garden Expo is planned Saturday, May 14, on the Illinois River in Hardin.

The event will feature vendors, food, music and informational programs on the Hardin riverfront from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids events will include owl pellets, fairy gardens, wildflower seed booms and other activities.

Miles Station will provide music starting at 2 p.m. Throughout the day, Q & A sessions on organic gardening will be offered at Kerry's Country Aprons Stand and on bees and honey at the Salt Springs Hollow Honey and Apiary stand.

Program topics include:

• 11:15 a.m.: Plants that keep pollinators happy, by the Calhoun Soil & Water Conservation District

• 11:45 a.m.: Composting 101 by Spring Hollow Honey and Apiary

• 12:30 p.m.: Flower & Herb Workshop by the Calhoun FFA

• 1 p.m.: Confessions of a Landscaper by Allen Greenhouse & Garden Supply.

• 2 p.m.: Edible Landscapes by Michelle Berg of Illinois Extension

• 3 p.m.: Culinary Herbs by Kathryn Chapman of Painted Goat Farm

• 4 p.m.: Cut Flower Planting by Sievers Blumen Farm.

For more information, contact Kathy Sievers at 618-535-4922.

