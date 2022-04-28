ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinhood Reports Shrinking Revenue, Fewer Active Users

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail brokerage firm Robinhood reported a wider-than-expected loss and shrinking revenue for the first quarter, showing signs that the small-dollar trading boom that captivated Wall Street a year ago may have run out of steam. Robinhood emerged as one of the key players in last year's meme stock saga,...

