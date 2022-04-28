ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's what the Department of Human Rights discovered while investigating the MPD

By Alexandra Simon
 3 days ago
An extensive investigation into the city and Minneapolis police discovered a "pattern or practice of race discrimination" that violates Minnesota's Human Rights Act. On April 27, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights released its investigation into the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department. The investigation, which was...

