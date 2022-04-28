Popular burger joint has opened first IL location. Here’s where, and what diners can expect

For the folks who have eagerly awaited the opening of Hi-Pointe Drive-In in O’Fallon, the wait is over.

The first Illinois location at 630 W. Highway 50 opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, according to a release.

The St. Louis-based burger and sandwich joint was created by the team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out.

“I’ve worked with Charlie and Carolyn Downs for about 18 years. Nearly six years ago, Charlie casually nudged me to open a Hi-Pointe,” O’Fallon owner Jackie Roach stated in the release.

Roach owns the new franchise with the concept’s partners Charlie Downs, Mike Johnson, and Ben Hillman.

“I love Hi-Pointe and took the suggestion seriously. O’Fallon is one of the fastest-growing areas in Metro East. Our family calls O’Fallon home, and we want more businesses coming over to this side of the river. I’m excited to make Hi-Pointe an integral part of the community,” continued Roach.

O’Fallon Hi-Pointe Drive-In franchise owner Jackie Roach Provided

Hi-Pointe is known for their “creative all-natural, all-Angus patty burgers, sandwiches, and shakes, hand-cut fries, and mouthwatering, wacky specials,” stated the release.

The new O’Fallon restaurant shares a menu with the other locations, with the same signature items, including:

Smash Burgers: all-Angus patty made from chuck, brisket and rib (Impossible patties are also an option)

Frisco Melt: a double burger with Swiss and American cheese, special sauce on grilled sourdough

Shaved Ribeye Cheesesteak with choice of provel or Cheeze Wiz

Hi-Pointe burger Provided

Other menu choices include the foot-long grilled cheese sandwich and mac and cheesesteak dogs .

“We’ve been looking to open our first Illinois location for years, and it’s been a process but the time is finally here,” chef and owner Mike Johnson stated in the release.

“We are super stoked to be getting the ILL side hi.”

Grand opening festivities are planned with local partners starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the O’Fallon Marching Panthers drum corps performs at Hi-Pointe. Twenty-five percent of the evening’s sales will be donated by Hi-Pointe to the ensemble.

Specials will be offered for the week and include a calzone burger collaboration with FlamentCo’s: The Place , a crunch wrap with Nitro Salsa , special donut with Wood Bakery , and more.

Hi-Pointe O’Fallon is located at 630 W. Highway 50 near Denny’s and is a short drive from O’Fallon Township High School, O’Fallon Family Sports Park and State Street.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Orders can be placed for pickup at the drive-thru window by calling 618-680-1414, online or via the Hi-Pointe phone app.

For more information about Hi-Pointe Drive-In, check out the website at hipointedrivein.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram .