ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Popular burger joint has opened first IL location. Here’s where, and what diners can expect

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0fNISiRp00

For the folks who have eagerly awaited the opening of Hi-Pointe Drive-In in O’Fallon, the wait is over.

The first Illinois location at 630 W. Highway 50 opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, according to a release.

The St. Louis-based burger and sandwich joint was created by the team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out.

“I’ve worked with Charlie and Carolyn Downs for about 18 years. Nearly six years ago, Charlie casually nudged me to open a Hi-Pointe,” O’Fallon owner Jackie Roach stated in the release.

Roach owns the new franchise with the concept’s partners Charlie Downs, Mike Johnson, and Ben Hillman.

“I love Hi-Pointe and took the suggestion seriously. O’Fallon is one of the fastest-growing areas in Metro East. Our family calls O’Fallon home, and we want more businesses coming over to this side of the river. I’m excited to make Hi-Pointe an integral part of the community,” continued Roach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCAI5_0fNISiRp00
O’Fallon Hi-Pointe Drive-In franchise owner Jackie Roach Provided

Hi-Pointe is known for their “creative all-natural, all-Angus patty burgers, sandwiches, and shakes, hand-cut fries, and mouthwatering, wacky specials,” stated the release.

The new O’Fallon restaurant shares a menu with the other locations, with the same signature items, including:

  • Smash Burgers: all-Angus patty made from chuck, brisket and rib (Impossible patties are also an option)

  • Frisco Melt: a double burger with Swiss and American cheese, special sauce on grilled sourdough

  • Shaved Ribeye Cheesesteak with choice of provel or Cheeze Wiz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVKUV_0fNISiRp00
Hi-Pointe burger Provided

Other menu choices include the foot-long grilled cheese sandwich and mac and cheesesteak dogs .

“We’ve been looking to open our first Illinois location for years, and it’s been a process but the time is finally here,” chef and owner Mike Johnson stated in the release.

“We are super stoked to be getting the ILL side hi.”

Grand opening festivities are planned with local partners starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the O’Fallon Marching Panthers drum corps performs at Hi-Pointe. Twenty-five percent of the evening’s sales will be donated by Hi-Pointe to the ensemble.

Specials will be offered for the week and include a calzone burger collaboration with FlamentCo’s: The Place , a crunch wrap with Nitro Salsa , special donut with Wood Bakery , and more.

Hi-Pointe O’Fallon is located at 630 W. Highway 50 near Denny’s and is a short drive from O’Fallon Township High School, O’Fallon Family Sports Park and State Street.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Orders can be placed for pickup at the drive-thru window by calling 618-680-1414, online or via the Hi-Pointe phone app.

For more information about Hi-Pointe Drive-In, check out the website at hipointedrivein.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger Joint#Diners#Hamburger#Food Drink#Chicken Out#Swiss#American
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get a $2 burrito

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...
RESTAURANTS
1440 WROK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
293
Followers
81
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy