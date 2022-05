The night Jahan Dotson's dream came true, he couldn't fall asleep. Even a few hours after the surprise call that changed his life, after the party with family and friends had died down, after he'd gone upstairs to his bedroom at his parent's house in an eastern Pennsylvania town called Nazareth, he still felt too wired. Sometime after 2 a.m., he said, he booted up one of the video games he plays to unwind, "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

ASHBURN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO