Intel: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Intel INTC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intel beat estimated earnings...

Benzinga

Green Plains Earnings Preview

Green Plains GPRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Green Plains will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20. Green Plains bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

A Preview Of New Gold's Earnings

New Gold NGD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

SLM Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data SLM SLM posted a 57.94% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 2.19% over the previous quarter to $375.03 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest SLM is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. SLM reached earnings of $306.26 million and sales of $367.00 million in Q4.
Intel Intc
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling Today

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Intel said first-quarter revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $18.4 billion, which beat the $18.31 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 80 cents per share.
Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting Begins; Company Reveals Major Stock Purchases In Q1

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” returns to Omaha, Nebraska as an in-person gathering. What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) annual shareholder meeting takes place on Saturday, 91-year-old chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be addressing investors, along with 98-year-old Charlie Munger, the long-time second-in-command at the firm.
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pegasystems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pegasystems PEGA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $116.75 versus the current price of Pegasystems at $76.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Looking Into Noodles's Return On Capital Employed

Noodles NDLS brought in sales totaling $112.56 million during Q1 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 35.69%, resulting in a loss of $6.43 million. In Q4, Noodles brought in $114.80 million in sales but lost $4.74 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga

Where Argo Blockchain Stands With Analysts

Argo Blockchain ARBK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Argo Blockchain has an average price target of $17.75 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $15.00.
Benzinga

MaxLinear's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, MaxLinear MXL earned $33.59 million, a 19.2% increase from the preceding quarter. MaxLinear also posted a total of $263.93 million in sales, a 6.47% increase since Q4. MaxLinear earned $28.18 million, and sales totaled $247.89 million in Q4. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Nutrien's Earnings Outlook

Nutrien NTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nutrien will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69. Nutrien bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

DZ Bank Downgrades Verizon Communications to Sell, Announces $44 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
Benzinga

Why Colgate-Palmolive Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Colgate-Palmolive Co CL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% to $4.399 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.4 billion. Organic sales increased by 4%. Total Oral, Personal, and Home Care net sales decreased 0.9% to $3.5 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 missed the analyst consensus of $0.75. Gross profit...
Benzinga

ArcBest Clocks 61% Revenue Growth In Q1, Beats Street Expectation

ArcBest Corp ARCB reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 61% year-over-year to $1.34 billion, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $3.08 from $1.06 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $2.15. Sales by segments: Asset-Based $705.31 million (+26.8% Y/Y), and Asset-Light $673.66 million (+116.3% Y/Y). The operating...
Benzinga

Wipro Shares Drop Post Q4; Misses Consensus

Wipro Limited WIT reported fourth-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.75 billion, an increase of 28.4% Y/Y, which missed the consensus of $2.8 billion. IT Services revenue grew 26.4% Y/Y (3.1% Q/Q) to $2.7 billion. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 28.5% Y/Y. IT Services Operating Margin for the...
