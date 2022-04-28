ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Local casting call for 'A Man Called Otto' starring Tom Hanks filming in Niagara Falls

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
There is a local casting call for "A Man Called Otto" starring Tom Hanks which is planned to film in Niagara Falls.

According to Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark, filming for a large movie is scheduled to take place next week and the public will not be allowed near the filming.

Sources say filming will take place at Niagara Falls itself and a location in Niagara Falls Friday, May 6 and is for "A Man Called Otto."

According to IMDb, "A Man Called Otto" will star Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller and Cameron Britton. It is described as "a cranky retired man strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors. A remake of the 2015 Swedish film."

Casting Buffalo has put out a local casting call for extras and stand-ins for the filming. You can find more information on its Facebook page here .

NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Buffalo Niagara Film#Swedish
