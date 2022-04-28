ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Intel Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed guidance below analyst estimates. Intel said its...

