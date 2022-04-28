First Solar: Q1 Earnings Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data SLM SLM posted a 57.94% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 2.19% over the previous quarter to $375.03 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest SLM is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. SLM reached earnings of $306.26 million and sales of $367.00 million in Q4.

