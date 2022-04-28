ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Gilead Sciences Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvmsf_0fNIPAfS00

Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.8.

Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.58 1.74 1.73 2.09

EPS Actual 0.69 2.65 1.87 2.08

Revenue Estimate 6.64B 6.25B 6.07B 6.74B

Revenue Actual 7.24B 7.42B 6.22B 6.42B

To track all earnings releases for Gilead Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Green Plains Earnings Preview

Green Plains GPRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Green Plains will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20. Green Plains bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 3 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ResMed

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on ResMed RMD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Douglas Dynamics's Earnings: A Preview

Douglas Dynamics PLOW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Douglas Dynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13. Douglas Dynamics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilead Sciences Q1#Gilead Sciences Gild#Eps#Gilead Sciences
Benzinga

Hologic's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Hologic HOLX posted Q2 earnings of $455.70 million, an increase from Q1 of 8.71%. Sales dropped to $1.44 billion, a 2.38% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Hologic earned $499.20 million, and total sales reached $1.47 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Preview Of New Gold's Earnings

New Gold NGD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SLM Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data SLM SLM posted a 57.94% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 2.19% over the previous quarter to $375.03 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest SLM is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. SLM reached earnings of $306.26 million and sales of $367.00 million in Q4.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling Today

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Intel said first-quarter revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $18.4 billion, which beat the $18.31 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 80 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Seagen

Within the last quarter, Seagen SGEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Seagen. The company has an average price target of $166.78 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $136.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting Begins; Company Reveals Major Stock Purchases In Q1

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” returns to Omaha, Nebraska as an in-person gathering. What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) annual shareholder meeting takes place on Saturday, 91-year-old chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be addressing investors, along with 98-year-old Charlie Munger, the long-time second-in-command at the firm.
OMAHA, NE
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Colgate-Palmolive Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Colgate-Palmolive Co CL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% to $4.399 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.4 billion. Organic sales increased by 4%. Total Oral, Personal, and Home Care net sales decreased 0.9% to $3.5 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 missed the analyst consensus of $0.75. Gross profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy