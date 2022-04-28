Beloved Super Flea making a comeback in Outer Harbor this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Buffalonians remember the long-standing tradition of the Walden Avenue Super Flea.

For decades, the flea was a Cheektowaga weekend staple and now it’s coming back.

Queen City Vintage owner Kai Mikolajczak grew up going to the Super Flea every weekend.

“It was something that I had loved growing up. We had been working the last couple years to have some sort of a venue set up, like very similar style,” he said.

COVID delayed their plans, but now it’s really happening.

The Queen City Super Flea is coming back in a brand new location in the Outer Harbor at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd.

The market will cover 500,000 square feet for vendors and they’ve acquired another 400,000 for free parking.

“The main thing that made it what it was was the vendors. Every single weekend you’d go and it was something completely different,” Mikolajczak said. “We want to bring that here as well so when you come here it’s kind of a step back in time where people are seeing things from their their childhood or things they collect.”

While they’ll have that taste of the old Flea, he says it’ll also have a modern twist.

“We want to showcase the entrepreneurship that’s gone on in the last decade in the Buffalo area because there’s been an uptick in Etsy, Instagram accounts, things like that so showcasing some of the newer talent that wasn’t around for the original flea but also bringing in some of the original vendors as well.”

He’s hoping to bring in artisans, curators, resellers, food trucks, anybody and everybody.

As for that famous logo, people may not have seen the last of it just yet.

“A lot of our signage, our banners, billboards everything like that will be set up so it’s that old school vibe that ties into what it was originally.”

The application for vendors goes live Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vendors can find it here as well as guidelines for the new market.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work h e re .