ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Beloved Super Flea making a comeback in Outer Harbor this summer

By Kayla Green
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYQUa_0fNIP5L400

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Buffalonians remember the long-standing tradition of the Walden Avenue Super Flea.

For decades, the flea was a Cheektowaga weekend staple and now it’s coming back.

Queen City Vintage owner Kai Mikolajczak grew up going to the Super Flea every weekend.

“It was something that I had loved growing up. We had been working the last couple years to have some sort of a venue set up, like very similar style,” he said.

COVID delayed their plans, but now it’s really happening.

The Queen City Super Flea is coming back in a brand new location in the Outer Harbor at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd.

The market will cover 500,000 square feet for vendors and they’ve acquired another 400,000 for free parking.

“The main thing that made it what it was was the vendors. Every single weekend you’d go and it was something completely different,” Mikolajczak said. “We want to bring that here as well so when you come here it’s kind of a step back in time where people are seeing things from their their childhood or things they collect.”

While they’ll have that taste of the old Flea, he says it’ll also have a modern twist.

“We want to showcase the entrepreneurship that’s gone on in the last decade in the Buffalo area because there’s been an uptick in Etsy, Instagram accounts, things like that so showcasing some of the newer talent that wasn’t around for the original flea but also bringing in some of the original vendors as well.”

He’s hoping to bring in artisans, curators, resellers, food trucks, anybody and everybody.

As for that famous logo, people may not have seen the last of it just yet.

“A lot of our signage, our banners, billboards everything like that will be set up so it’s that old school vibe that ties into what it was originally.”

The application for vendors goes live Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vendors can find it here as well as guidelines for the new market.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work h e re .

Comments / 2

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Popular ‘Super Flea’ Market Returning, Will Be At Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

The popular throwback Super Flea and Farmers Market is returning this summer and will be located at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. The flea and farmers market closed down in the Spring of 2014. Now, it has plans to reopen in the summer of 2022. The new location is at the Outer Harbor, located at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. According to WIVB, the space will be just under 1 million square feet - the market will be 500,000 square feet and there will be a 400,000 square foot parking lot.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closing a Location

One of the things that sets Buffalo apart from most places is the quality of local food. We take pride in our local food options. It isn’t just wings and pizza, but upscale restaurants as well. Western New York also has many local restaurants with more than one location.
BUFFALO, NY
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Food Truck#Buffalonians#Queen City Vintage#Covid#The Queen City Super Flea#Etsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Komodo Dragon Was On The Loose + Missing in Buffalo, New York

There was legit a 4 and a half foot monitor lizard, the same family as the Komodo Dragon, walking around Western New York!. There was a guy who was moving out of his apartment in the Village of Attica and somehow his pet monitor lizard got out. The lizard was a 4 and a half, monitor lizard that got out and started wandering around town last summer.
BUFFALO, NY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
News 4 Buffalo

Suspended deputy arraigned on forcible touching, domestic violence charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning for forcible touching and domestic violence charges. Robert Dee, 41, of Eden was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and one […]
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy