Amazon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.84 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $7.56 per share....

Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
Amazon suffers shocking $3.8bn quarterly loss

Amazon suffered a $3.8bn loss in the first quarter of 2022, the retailing giant has revealed.The unusually poor showing comes after Amazon’s stock in Rivian, an electric auto maker, plummeted by $7.6bn, along with other recent difficulties.“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a statement on Thursday.Amazon’s revenue increased by just seven per cent in Q1, its lowest rate of growth since the dot-com crash of 2001, according to CNBC. The company expects its revenue in Q2 to range between $116bn and $121bn.Mr Jassy’s statement, however,...
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are once again outperforming the stock market. Apple is one big reason but these other 10 stocks also helped

During the long, tech-driven bull market, you may have seen more than one article suggesting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s investing style was no longer valid. With Buffett leading the conglomerate’s annual meeting on April 30, this is a good time to take a fresh look at Berkshire’s performance. The notion that Buffett is outdated may itself be outdated.
Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
McDonald's Menu Price Hikes, Solid Global Sales, Drive Q1 Profit Beat

McDonalds Corp. (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as menu price hikes and solid global sales helped offset the impact of its suspension of business in Russia and higher food and labor costs. McDonalds said diluted earnings for the three months ending in March...
