Amazon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Amazon suffered a $3.8bn loss in the first quarter of 2022, the retailing giant has revealed.The unusually poor showing comes after Amazon’s stock in Rivian, an electric auto maker, plummeted by $7.6bn, along with other recent difficulties.“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a statement on Thursday.Amazon’s revenue increased by just seven per cent in Q1, its lowest rate of growth since the dot-com crash of 2001, according to CNBC. The company expects its revenue in Q2 to range between $116bn and $121bn.Mr Jassy’s statement, however,...

