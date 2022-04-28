ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Officers Arrested For Death Of Prison Inmate

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

Three officers are facing second-degree murder charges after they're accused of beating an inmate to death at the Dade Correctional Institution back in February.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney is planning to announce more details about the case tomorrow afternoon, but the Miami Herald is reporting Ronald Ingram threw a cup of urine at officers.

The 60-year-old was then attacked and put in a prison transport van.

His body was found after it arrived hundreds of miles away in Ocala. Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon and Kirk Walton are also charged with conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult and cruel treatment of a detainee.

