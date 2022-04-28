ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry FD responds to Wright Street

By Courtesy of the City of Newberry
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5XAs_0fNIOTjI00

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Thursday, April 21 at 604 Wright Street. The call was received at 1:16 a.m. Newberry Police Department arrived on scene first and reported fire in the structure. Fire Chief Keith Minick said the occupant was at work at the time of the call and the fire was contained to the right rear of the structure and the attic/roof area.

The fire seemed to have been caused by discarded ashes into a trash can, Minick said. Newberry Police and Newberry County EMS were on scene and assisted with the incident. Red Cross was notified to assist with the person living at the residence. However, no injuries were reported. Minick said it was always a good time for the community to check to be sure they have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan for their home.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Pedestrian struck on Columbia Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and North Belair Road. At one point, both lanes of traffic were shut down, but […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Newberry, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
WLTX.com

One dead in Garners Ferry early morning accident, Saturday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one driver is dead after a crash on Garners Ferry Road that ultimately involved two vehicles. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Crossing Creek Road. According...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry Deputy Janna Longshore

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has released information regarding funeral arrangements for Deputy Janna Longshore. Longshore, who had been in Newberry County law enforcement for five years and become the first woman to ever serve on the county SWAT team, died following a three-year battle with stage four lung cancer.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old from Timmonsville charged with attempted murder

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after an incident that involved a gun, according to authorities. Ivan Devon Holloman, Jr., of Timmonsville, was booked into jail on Tuesday. He has received a $10,000 surety bond. Holloman assaulted a victim with a handgun on April 14, according to an arrest […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy