Slidell, LA

Scoot: Punk, thug squirrels attack!

By Scoot
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

An unprovoked attack by a squirrel sent a 78-year-old Slidell man to the hospital. News of the random squirrel attack comes at a time when a sense of lawlessness is reigning over society.

The fact that the unidentified 78-year-old man was viciously assaulted right outside of his home only adds to the growing fear that law-abiding citizens can be attacked anytime and anywhere.

Slidell police report that a 911 call came in during the attack; and when first responders arrived, they found the elderly man attempting to choke the squirrel to death as the squirrel was eating the his hand. First responders reported the man was unable to secure a strong enough grip on the assailant’s neck.

The squirrel was killed during the encounter, which led to immediate speculation from the group, Squirrel Lives Matter, that the death was not necessary and was the reaction of overzealous police. However, police say there will be a full investigation into the death of the squirrel with a promise to be thorough and transparent.

Social media erupted with controversial comments when the squirrel’s color was identified as gray. Many of the posts said it was typical and related it to the attacks by gray squirrels in Lakeview several years ago. Another squirrel attack occurred in Slidell earlier this year leading many to comment that the random squirrel violence has now spread to the Northshore.

The possibility of a protest from SLM (Squirrel Lives Matter) does have the community on edge and the police on alert.

It was also sad that it appears that a squirrel took advantage of a senior citizen - a group often the target of squirrel violence - and attacked a helpless 78-year-old man. Are we all at risk to be the victims of the spreading lawlessness among punk, thug squirrels?

