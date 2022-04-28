ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

After 800 wins, Rowan College softball coach values ‘amazing’ women he’s mentored

By Kyw Podcasts, Matt Leon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeYIl_0fNIOK1z00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Steve DePasquale has coached the softball team at Rowan College of South Jersey ’s Gloucester campus for almost a decade longer than any of his players have been alive. He’s even coached the mom of one of his current players.

DePasquale has been the only coach since the program began in 1995. He led the Roadrunners to the 2011 and 2012 NJCAA Division III National Championships, and earlier this season picked up his 800th career win.

“One of the things that means, I guess, is that I've been around a long time,” DePasquale joked on KYW Newsradio’s 1-on-1 with Matt Leon .

“It's special to think of the girls that have gone through our program in my 28 years, how many amazing kids I've had from this area in South Jersey.”

The women who DePasquale has led this year earned him his 800th win on April 5 in a 10-0 shutout of Camden County College , but DePasquale wanted the round-numbered milestone win to remain low-key.

“I didn't want it to have any effect on my team at all. I didn't want them to think about it. They have enough pressure doing their own thing already,” DePasquale said. “I didn't want that number to be their stress.”

The Roadrunners’ longtime coach shared a lot about his journey, including his own teachers of the coaching craft that included three of the most noteworthy coaching names in the last half-century of college sports.

Listen below to the full interview from the 1-on-1 with Matt Leon podcast.

Philadelphia, PA
