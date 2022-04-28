ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAFSA applications showing historic drop in college enrollment

By Shelby Cassesse
 3 days ago

The deadline for incoming college students to apply for financial aid is coming up quickly.

FAFSA applications are due on May 1st, but state leaders say they've seen a decrease in applications through the pandemic. Elizabeth McCloud works with the state higher education assistance agency.

“Through the third week in April, we had over 25,000 fewer Pennsylvanians file the FAFSA for this upcoming school year compared to last year’s application read.”

She called that number significant, saying the pandemic forced many people to take a step back from college.

Data shows a historic drop in college enrollment, and officials are seeing that reflected in this year's FAFSA applications.

The National Student Clearinghouse reported earlier this year US colleges and universities are down nearly 1 million students compared to the start of the pandemic.

Now, with the deadline for financial aid applications just three days away, state officials say those applications have dropped by as much as 25% from last year.

