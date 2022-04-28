ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox claim OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox claimed outfielder Jaylin Davis off waivers Thursday from the San Francisco Giants.

Boston optioned Davis to Triple-A Worcester.

Davis, 27, was designated for assignment exactly one week earlier after not appearing in a major league game this season. In 26 major league games for San Francisco over the previous three seasons, he batted .159 with two home runs and four RBIs.

In three-plus seasons at the Triple-A level, Davis is a .293 hitter with 38 home runs. He batted .295 with two homers and seven RBIs in 10 games at Sacramento this season.

–Field Level Media

