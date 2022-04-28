Live @ Five Points preparing for upcoming events

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The spring and summer bring a hustle and bustle to Five Points Washington .

This weekend, Live @ Five Points is hosting “Spring On In Outdoor Market” on Saturday, April 30 , and again on Saturday, May 7 .

Numerous vendors are taking part in the outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live @ Five Points also offers an array of year-round amenities like the pool, a 1000-seat auditorium, and banquet rooms for weddings and events.

“We do it all and we have it year-round,” said Jennifer Seiler, events venue manager at Five Points Washington. “We’ve got four banquet rooms, party rooms, an outdoor patio. So it’s really the whole gamut of if you want an event, whether it’s a small birthday party or a 200-person wedding, plus we’ve got the space and we’ve got the staff to really make that happen.”

The summer is bringing Five Points Fridays!

It’s a free community event, which happens four times on the second Friday of each month beginning on May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We will have live music,” said Seiler. “We’re going to have a cash bar, we’re going to have some other activities, food trucks. So this particular one in May, we’re going to have gone ax-throwing there it’s going to be free, everybody to come.”

