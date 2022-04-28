ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

Live @ Five Points preparing for upcoming events

WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hr6g9_0fNIODqu00

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The spring and summer bring a hustle and bustle to Five Points Washington .

This weekend, Live @ Five Points is hosting “Spring On In Outdoor Market” on Saturday, April 30 , and again on Saturday, May 7 .

Numerous vendors are taking part in the outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live @ Five Points also offers an array of year-round amenities like the pool, a 1000-seat auditorium, and banquet rooms for weddings and events.

“We do it all and we have it year-round,” said Jennifer Seiler, events venue manager at Five Points Washington. “We’ve got four banquet rooms, party rooms, an outdoor patio. So it’s really the whole gamut of if you want an event, whether it’s a small birthday party or a 200-person wedding, plus we’ve got the space and we’ve got the staff to really make that happen.”

The summer is bringing Five Points Fridays!

It’s a free community event, which happens four times on the second Friday of each month beginning on May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We will have live music,” said Seiler. “We’re going to have a cash bar, we’re going to have some other activities, food trucks. So this particular one in May, we’re going to have gone ax-throwing there it’s going to be free, everybody to come.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria’s Emily Compton tossed her second consecutive no-hitter in a 9-0 win over host Dunlap on Thursday. On Tuesday, the junior righthander didn’t allow a hit in a complete game win over Limestone. Washington, Metamora, Limestone, Normal Community, Olympia and Illini Bluffs were among the other softball winners on Thursday. […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria’s Family House hosts Rock N’ Ride

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Civic Center talks about upcoming Broadway series

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center and Ameren Illinois are partnering up to present the 2022-2023 Broadway Series. Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Washington, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
WMBD/WYZZ

SIGN UP: Easterseals Run, Walk & Rally quickly approaching

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100% Included. 100% Empowered. It’s the vision of Easterseals Central Illinois for every child in our community. The nonprofit said it’s served more than 5,000 families last year and provided 36,792 hours of pediatric therapy services.  With a fundraising goal of $14,000, the organization hopes to include families from across the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Springfield Clinic pediatrician highlights Morton location

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics is a new medical office for Morton-area patients. “We see kids of all ages from […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Golden Tours Midwest offers new lineup of experiences

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Golden Tours Midwest unveils a new season of all-inclusive destinations. Upcoming experiences A Day with the Amish | April 26 | 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 86th Annual Pella Tulip Time Festival | May 5 | 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Explore Lake Geneva | May 17 | 7 a.m. – […]
WASHINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players reveal new season

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre is revealing its new season lineup with entertainment of various kinds. It’s celebrating 104 years of […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Crews working to fix Mossville Road pavement failure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For the third time since early March, a stretch of Mossville Road in Peoria County is closed, while crews work to fix a pavement failure. As the seasons started to show signs of change, Mark Gilles, operations officer for the Peoria County Highway Department, said issues with a stretch of Mossville […]
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Limestone’s Wilson Georges Not Only a Leader On Track

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges is determined. The Limestone senior he has his eyes set on school records in the 1600-and-3200-meter runs this year. “Those records are records I have been chasing since middle school,” said Georges. “It’s cool to be right at them.” The school records are held by two-time state champ Nick […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ICC Softball Rallies for Dramatic Extra-Inning Win Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday. Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Rivermen Beat Quad City To Force Deciding Game Three

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen keep their season alive with a victory Friday night. The Rivermen knock off Quad City 5-1 to win Game Two of the SPHL semifinals and force a series-deciding game three Saturday. The Rivermen got two goals from Marcel Godbout, while Alec Baer, Zach Wilkie and Lordanthony Grissom also […]
PEORIA, IL
wdhn.com

Preview the 45th annual Festival on the Rivers

After two years of being canceled due to COVID-19, the 45th annual “Festival on the Rivers”. will return to the “City of Two Rivers” this weekend. The 45th annual event is now officially underway. Over the weekend, thousands will gather. At Robert Fowler Memorial Park, which residents...
POLITICS
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington Baseball Hopes To Build Off State Success

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington baseball team is off to a great start this season with a 8-2 record through the first ten games of the campaign. This comes off an appearance to the state finals last year whetre the Panthers finished in fourth place in Class 3A. But Washington returns many key players […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local nonprofit guides foster parents through healing process

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 6,000 kids in Central Illinois are in the foster care system right now, according to Mindy McBride, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

913
Followers
721
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy