Deputies respond to incident at Park Hill High School

UPDATE, April 29, 11:19 a.m. | Platte County Sheriff's Office Maj. Erik Holland shared in a press release Friday that while officers responded Thursday to Park Hill High School on report of an assault, the sheriff's office has confirmed there was no assault.

The injured student's wounds were determined to be self-inflicted.

"The Platte County Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the Park Hill School District for their assistance in the investigation," Holland said in the release.

The sheriff's office is sending this case to the Platte County Juvenile Office for review.

ORIGINAL STORY | Platte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an assault between two students at Park Hill High School around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a message to families about the incident, Park Hill High School Principal Brad Kincheloe said one student is in good condition and is being treated for minor injuries.

Platte County Sheriff's Office Maj. Erik Holland confirmed a second student is being questioned by investigators.

While dismissal was initially delayed as a precaution as the sheriff's office began investigating, all students have been dismissed.

"We appreciate law enforcement's quick response, and we appreciate the patience of students, staff and families as we took precautions to make sure everyone was safe," Kincheloe wrote in the message to families.

Holland said the sheriff's office is in the early stages of investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

