NYC’s pay transparency measure delayed by six months with approval of City Council

By Michael Gartland, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The City Council approved a bill on Thursday that alters provisions of a pay transparency law it passed last year — and which delays implementation of that law by six months.

Last December, the Council voted to pass a law requiring employers to make public minimum and maximum salaries for job listings. That law was set to go into effect next month.

But on Thursday, lawmakers approved a new bill that would effectively push back implementation of the transparency provisions until November and give some employers a pass on first-time violations as long as they ultimately remedy them.

The second piece of legislation passed by a 43-8 vote Thursday during a meeting of the full City Council.

Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), a co-sponsor of both bills, said the new legislation is necessary to address outstanding issues in the original bill, which was rushed to the finish line at the tail end of last year’s legislative session.

“We had forty-something members who were outgoing and wanted to get stuff done — important stuff,” he said. “It was a flurry of legislation that got done the end of the last session.”

The first pay transparency bill, which was created to address the gender and racial pay gap, was among those. But after its passage, it weathered criticisms from businesses.

During a hearing of the Council’s Committee earlier this month, Kathryn Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York, contended that businesses would not have enough time to make preparations to follow the law if it went into effect in May.

“The time to inform businesses of this law ... just isn’t there,” she said. “It’s also important to note that ... enforcement of these laws, under the human rights law, are complaint driven and all subject to private rights of action and that this involves expenses that small businesses are not accustomed to.”

The new bill stipulates that employers hiring for temporary jobs will not have to list salary ranges for temp posts. It will not cover “positions that cannot or will not be performed, at least in part, in the city,” either

The new legislation also places limits on who can file a lawsuit in the event of a violation. Only current employees would be permitted to sue employers for failing to include pay information with a listing for a job, promotion or transfer. Under the new bill, the first piece of pay transparency would take effect on Nov. 1 of this year.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) said the new bill still allows the city to maintain strong transparency requirements while also limiting “unintended consequences for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that may lack back-office operations.”

Daily News

NYC Council hears from families of Rikers Island inmates who died in solitary confinement: ‘It’s absolute torture’

Family members of Rikers Island inmates who committed suicide or died from other causes while in solitary confinement pleaded with Mayor Adams and other elected leaders Friday to abolish the harsh jailing practice, blasting it as a form of “absolute torture” that belongs in the past. The relatives made the urgent appeal while testifying before a City Council hearing focused on what the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
