Jackson County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scurry FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water, especially across southern Scurry county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen, with locally higher amounts. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, Inadale, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Winston Field, Ira, Hermleigh, Randalls Corner and Knapp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River is forecast to rise into Major flood stage at East Grand Forks, cresting around Tuesday. It will remain in major flood stage this week with additional rises downstream at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. The crest on the Red River is estimated to be after the current 7 day period at Pembina around May 11 or May 12. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Sunday was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River is forecast to rise into Major flood stage at East Grand Forks, cresting around Tuesday. It will remain in major flood stage this week with additional rises downstream at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. The crest on the Red River is estimated to be after the current 7 day period at Pembina around May 11 or May 12. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woodward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ellis, Harper and southwestern Woodward Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, dissipating thunderstorms and rain showers may produce strong southerly wind gusts across northwest Oklahoma through 11 pm. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Woodward, Shattuck, Laverne, Buffalo, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, May, Rosston, Selman, Harmon, Tangier and Catesby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Palo Duro Canyon, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Armstrong; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Armstrong and southeastern Randall Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palo Duro Canyon, or 15 miles east of Canyon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Claude, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon and Goodnight. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Comanche, west central Stephens and northeastern Cotton Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walters, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Lawton, Walters, Geronimo, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High and Hulen. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 16 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Washington County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Washington and northeastern Lincoln Counties through 915 PM MDT At 843 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Akron to 10 miles northwest of Flagler, or along a line extending from 27 miles west of Yuma to 17 miles northwest of Seibert. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Akron, Otis, Thurman, Arickaree School, Anton, Elba, Platner, Lindon and Midway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Although breezy southwest to west winds will persist for the next few hours, winds will continue to diminish overnight. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Nottoway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lunenburg, central Nottoway, western Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia and northern Brunswick Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Pickett, or near Blackstone, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blackstone, McKenney, Wilsons, Spainville, Fort Pickett, North Wellville, Irby, Rawlings, Barrows Store, Ammon, Murdocks, Forkland, Darvills, Ordsburg, Wellville, Dominy Corner, Walkers, Hebron, Rocky Run and Ford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher The Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM for fire weather zones 220...224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Lake, Chaffee, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

