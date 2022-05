DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Ott, 75, of Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Sandusky, Ohio, and graduated from St Mary’s...

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO