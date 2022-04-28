Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...NORTHEASTERN RANDALL AND SOUTHWESTERN CARSON COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washburn, or 12 miles west of Claude, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Claude and Washburn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph and central Pocahontas Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Snowshoe, or 12 miles west of Cass Scenic Railroad, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Dunmore, Arbovale, Bartow, Slaty Fork, Valley Head and Boyer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND EAST CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Cactus, or 13 miles northwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Sunray. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scurry FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water, especially across southern Scurry county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen, with locally higher amounts. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, Inadale, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Winston Field, Ira, Hermleigh, Randalls Corner and Knapp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River is forecast to rise into Major flood stage at East Grand Forks, cresting around Tuesday. It will remain in major flood stage this week with additional rises downstream at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. The crest on the Red River is estimated to be after the current 7 day period at Pembina around May 11 or May 12. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Sunday was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River is forecast to rise into Major flood stage at East Grand Forks, cresting around Tuesday. It will remain in major flood stage this week with additional rises downstream at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. The crest on the Red River is estimated to be after the current 7 day period at Pembina around May 11 or May 12. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-01 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Although breezy southwest to west winds will persist for the next few hours, winds will continue to diminish overnight. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 169 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD GARZA HALE HOCKLEY KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY STONEWALL TERRY IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS HALL SWISHER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, CEE VEE, CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, DICKENS, DIMMITT, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, HART, JAYTON, KIRKLAND, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK, MATADOR, MEADOW, MEMPHIS, NEW HOME, ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, OLTON, PADUCAH, PLAINVIEW, POST, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, SLATON, SPUR, SUNDOWN, TAHOKA, TULIA, TURKEY, WELLMAN, AND WOLFFORTH.
Comments / 0