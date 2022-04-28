ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vienna, OH

NVPD: Wanteddriver jailed afterhigh-speed chase

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW VIENNA — A man with multiple warrants in several counties was arrested after a car chase that reached more than 100 mph Wednesday night and began when New Vienna officers attempted to make a traffic stop, police said. According to a news release from New Vienna Police...

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Vienna, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#County Jail
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man in custody after pursuit

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after fleeing from deputies in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance involving threats being made with a firearm on Locker Plant Road. 26-year-old Douglas Thompson, of McArthur, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle. […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fairborn man, leader of local fentanyl conspiracy sentenced to 14 years in prison

MIAMI VALLEY — The lead of eight defendants convicted in a narcotics conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to 14 years in prison. The drug trafficking organization’s operations stretched from the Mexican border and the western United States to the Southern District of Ohio, according to a release from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy