ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Construction starts soon to convert downtown printing building to apartments

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — Construction could start next month on a $17 million project to convert a historic building into apartments in Downtown West, just blocks from the new soccer stadium. Matt Masiel, president and owner of Screaming Eagle Development, said that his company is finalizing a financial package...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

The city prepares for the first city social downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city shared how they are preparing for the first city social street festival that will be taking place downtown Friday evening. The city social will be a block party with live music, an art display, and street performers. The social will take place on Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the Cardinals and the Blues both have games on the same night which will make for an increased population downtown. News 4 asked the city’s Public Safety Director what they are doing to prepare for the full weekend as thousands of people are expected in the downtown area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Lofts#Washington Ave#Major League Soccer#The Apartments#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Mulligan Printing#The Lofts At Hupp
FOX 2

Fire damages vacant apartment building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Firefighters rushed to what used to be the Kennerly-Maffitt Apartments in north St. Louis this morning after getting a fire call at that location. When they arrived just about 7:30 am they found flames shooting out of a second-story window.  Crews searched the building at Maffitt and Newstead but found no one […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Guess how much this Edwardsville mansion on Friars Lane is going for?

Located in the Berkshire neighborhood, 101 Friars Lane is an escape, resort and home all wrapped into one. This enormous estate features a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, barbecue grilling station and a pool house complete with kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Entertain in the cooler months at the secluded hilltop retreat that features a firepit with plenty of room for hosting and conversation. Inside you’ll find a life of luxury with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a full bar, movie theater, personal gym and so much more you’ll never want to leave the property. You’ll find yourself immersed in a nice open floor plan with plenty of stone, wood and glass brick aesthetics for a gorgeous appearance. In all there’s 7,228 square feet of living space, a two-car garage perfect for keeping your vehicles in pristine condition and plenty of opportunities to witness beautiful wildlife.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis bill would ban tent cities on public right of way

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Mayor’s office announced a delay in shutting down a riverfront encampment on Friday. A city spokesperson said through an email, “The City of St. Louis will pause closing the riverfront encampment until non-congregate options are secured.”. Advocates for the unhoused say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps 18 homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The spring is the perfect time to work on home improvements in and outside of the home. Starting Saturday morning that’s what Rebuilding Together St. Louis did for 18 homes in need of assistance throughout St. Louis. “I just can’t believe it. I’m grateful,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy