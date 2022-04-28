Construction starts soon to convert downtown printing building to apartments

Located in the Berkshire neighborhood, 101 Friars Lane is an escape, resort and home all wrapped into one. This enormous estate features a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, barbecue grilling station and a pool house complete with kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Entertain in the cooler months at the secluded hilltop retreat that features a firepit with plenty of room for hosting and conversation. Inside you’ll find a life of luxury with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a full bar, movie theater, personal gym and so much more you’ll never want to leave the property. You’ll find yourself immersed in a nice open floor plan with plenty of stone, wood and glass brick aesthetics for a gorgeous appearance. In all there’s 7,228 square feet of living space, a two-car garage perfect for keeping your vehicles in pristine condition and plenty of opportunities to witness beautiful wildlife.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO