Suspect in Mississippi Coast shooting spree had extensive criminal history, police say

Jeremy “Jerry” Reynolds, the now-deceased suspect in four slayings Wednesday, has an extensive criminal history and was in and out of police custody routinely over the past six years, records show.

Since 2015, Reynolds, 32, had been arrested at least 10 times by police for offenses such as drug possession and armed robbery.

Among his priors was an arrest on Nov. 22, 2018, for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic disturbance of family or by explosions, noises or other offensive conduct. He was released from custody on all charges the same day.

He was also arrested for a domestic violence offense earlier that year on Jan. 30, 2018. He paid a fine for the crime, records show.

On Dec. 7, 2018, he was arrested for a domestic simple assault by threat. He was released on probation on Dec. 23, 2020.

Three days later, on Dec. 26, 2020, he was arrested for armed robbery, possession of spice and probation violation. He was released on Sept. 2, 2021.

His most recent run in with law enforcement occurred Oct. 25, 2021, when he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing, receiving, retaining, acquiring or disposing of stolen firearm in Harrison County. He was released on his own recognizance on bond.

On Wednesday, police believe Reynolds shot two men and one woman at a Biloxi hotel before killing a fourth person involved in a carjacking with him. Reynolds barricaded himself in a grocery store and was found dead when police entered.