Clay County, FL

Questions remain, sheriff silent after Clay County deputies kill person following car chase

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office refused to answer questions Thursday after deputies shot and killed someone Wednesday night in Orange Park following a car chase. Videos from News4JAX viewers show the end of a chase and the moment when deputies opened fire. News4JAX...

www.news4jax.com

