Recently retired Genesee County man wins $2 million lottery jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m.
The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund.
According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed.
The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.
