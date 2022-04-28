ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Recently retired Genesee County man wins $2 million lottery jackpot

By Matt Durr
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
LANSING, MI -- A 59-year-old Genesee County man’s retirement just got a little sweeter as he won a $2 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Your Millions instant game. “I recently retired, so this money will be a nice cushion for my retirement,” said the...

CBS Detroit

Wayne County Woman Wins $300K On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Wayne County says she couldn’t help but cry after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game. The 29-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 19120 Middlebelt Road in Livonia. “We were having a family gathering at our house and I had to run to the store to grab a few last-minute things for the party,” said the player. “I handed the cashier money and told him I wanted to use the change on a Wild Time Deluxe ticket. I forgot I had purchased the ticket until later that night. When I scratched it off and saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t help but cry. It was hard to believe that I actually won!” The lucky player recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a new home with her winnings. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Goes Unclaimed In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m. The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund. According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed. The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $2M in Michigan Lottery game

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Your Millions instant game. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Liquor Palace of Burton, located at 4012 Davison Road in Burton. “I purchased a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
Brennon Hightower

A Rest Area Stop: Michigan Welcome Center

Am I the only one who loves stopping at beautiful rest areas and welcome centers? Let me tell you this. Whenever I cross into a new state, I want to pull over on the side of the highway to get a photo with the state sign.
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

