Six Flint women honored with sculptures
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is honoring six women who were prominent in the history of the city.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley dedicated a statuary honoring the women who have contributed to a better life for the city.
The first group of honorees include Claressa Shields, Edith Prunty Spencer, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Sybyl McPeake Atwood, Frances Wilson Thompson, and Olive Beasley.
Shields said she is proud to represent Flint.
“I’m just truly grateful to be here. Happy that Flint knows that I carry y’all on my back. I carry y’all to every country, every fight, every city, every state,” Shields said.
The bronze statues were debuted at city hall Thursday.
