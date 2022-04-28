ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flint women honored with sculptures

By James Paxson
The city of Flint is honoring six women who were prominent in the history of the city. (WNEM)

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is honoring six women who were prominent in the history of the city.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley dedicated a statuary honoring the women who have contributed to a better life for the city.

The first group of honorees include Claressa Shields, Edith Prunty Spencer, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Sybyl McPeake Atwood, Frances Wilson Thompson, and Olive Beasley.

Shields said she is proud to represent Flint.

“I’m just truly grateful to be here. Happy that Flint knows that I carry y’all on my back. I carry y’all to every country, every fight, every city, every state,” Shields said.

The bronze statues were debuted at city hall Thursday.

