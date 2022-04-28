Howland’s 100 win wrestler headed to college level

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior wrestler Rian Spangler will continue his academic and athletic career at Ashland University.

Spangler is a four-year letter-winner and team captain for the Tigers. He finished his high school career with 106 wins, which ranks 20th in school history. Spangler, a four-time District qualifier, also scored over 400 team points, with 156 takedowns, and 53 pins.

He was (35-11) during his senior season and finished among the top 24 wrestlers in the state. Spangler was a Howland Invitational champion and earned All-American Conference and EOWL honors.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch Rian mature and grow over the past four years,” says Howland coach Matt Zakrajsek. “The work ethic, focus, drive and determination he showed on the wrestling mat will take him very far in life. Rian is a team player in an individual sport. He would always be the first to help out his teammates and coaches.”

Rian Spangler is the 31st collegiate wrestler from the Howland wrestling program.

