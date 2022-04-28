ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mondesi suffers torn ACL in left knee, Royals confirm

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NIdm_0fNIKloK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, according to the Royals.

Mondesi left the game in the sixth inning Tuesday after tweaking his knee on an attempted pickoff play against the Chicago White Sox. He did not play Wednesday due to knee discomfort.

Struggling Braves reinstate Acuña from IL 1 week before plan

Mondesi has a long history of injuries in the during his tenure in Kansas City.

The Royals face the White Sox Thursday afternoon before returning to Kansas City for a series against the New York Yankees.

