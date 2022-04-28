ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden Dunes, IN

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Lake Michigan

kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — The body of an Indianapolis man who fell into Lake Michigan while walking on unstable shelf ice was recovered Thursday, Indiana conservation officers said. The body of Bryce Dunfee, 22, was...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Indiana crews rescue man from cliff over Ohio River

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers and several southeastern Indiana fire rescue joined Harrison County crews to pull a man from the side of cliff over the Ohio River Saturday morning. “Thank you, you saved my life,” he said when he was brought back to the top of the...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Porter County, IN
Porter County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden Dunes, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

18 charged in Indiana meth drug ring, tied to Mexican cartel

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

18 people in central, southern Indiana charged with drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen people from central and southern Indiana are charged with drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. The indictment charges the people with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds. Fifteen people were arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indianapolis, Seymour, Terre Haute, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Shoreline#Ap#Conservation
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death. Twenty-three-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings in Warrick County on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Northwestern Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man found dead in water at Promenade Park: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man’s body was found Sunday morning in the water at Promenade Park, and investigators are working to figure out what led up to the incident. Fort Wayne Police initially responded to a call saying a body was seen floating in the Saint Marys River just before 10:30 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy