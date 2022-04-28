Overstock CEO Says E-Commerce Here to Stay Despite Q1 Earnings Miss
Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's Q1 earnings miss as the internet retailer saw a 19 percent drop in sales since 2019. "Consumer sentiment got pretty soft. Despite that we were able to manage expenses, make money beat on the bottom line," he said regarding headwinds like inflation, gas prices, and the war in Ukraine. "But I think, look, e-commerce is here to stay. It's here to stay for the home space.
