ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: New center won’t slow medical cannabis review

By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9BV8_0fNIJR4T00

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new cannabis research center won’t slow his review of whether he has the authority to legalize medical marijuana.

He said Thursday that a decision is likely to come this summer.

Will Congress legalize marijuana? Here’s where the bill stands

The governor says he sees value in the cannabis center’s formation. But he says some lawmakers used it to stall efforts to make medical marijuana legal. Beshear says he won’t wait for the center’s findings before deciding whether to take action.

Beshear has instructed his legal team to analyze potential options for a framework to make medical cannabis available for people suffering from certain ailments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy